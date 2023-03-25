Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday tabled the special audit report prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, in which it pulled up the BMC for not sharing documents related to Covid expenditure. The report also focused on lack of transparency, poor planning and careless use of funds by the civic authorities during the pandemic.

On a request by the state government, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) conducted this special audit of 76 identified works and expenditures on Covid-19 management, incurred by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A total amount of Rs 12,023.88 crore was spent by nine departments of the civic body between November 28, 2019, and October 31, 2022.

The report highlights that the BMC awarded contracts of several works without following tender procedure. In some instances, it did not even choose the proper contractor to execute works.

The audit observed that the BMC awarded 20 works across two departments valued at Rs 214.48 crore without inviting tenders, which was against provisions of the Manual of Procurement of BMC and established vigilance guidelines. Further, in 64 works costing Rs 4,755.94 crore across five departments, agreements were not executed between contractors and the BMC.

In the absence of formal agreements, the civic body will not be able to take any legal recourse against contractors in the event of default on their part. In 13 works costing Rs 3,355.57 crore across three departments, third-party auditors were not appointed to ascertain quality or quantity of works executed by contractors.

These irregularities are brought to the notice of the urban development department for remedial action to eliminate wrongdoing and for improving overall performance of the BMC, thereby ensuring integrity in the use of public funds, the report said.

The CAG report further said the BMC did not allow inquiry into expenditure of funds to the tune of Rs 3,538.73 crore, citing the pandemic act. No confirmation can be made in the audit on propriety, efficiency, economy and effectiveness of the BMC’s expenditure for Covid-19 management at this juncture due to the absence of these records.

While tabling the special CAG report, Fadnavis said, “The probe was restricted to only Rs 12,000 crore or else more irregularities would have been found, if the entire functioning of the civic body was taken into account.”

Following the deputy chief minister’s comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the state government should conduct a CAG inquiry in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune municipality, adding that “CM” stands for “corrupt man”.

“We have also brought out corruption of the BMC in the current assembly session like the sanitary napkin scam,” Thackeray said.

Read all the Latest India News here