Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission ‘Paralysed’ with 51% Posts Lying Vacant, RTI Shows

Nearly 51% posts in the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission are lying vacant, which means the office is working on a 50% capacity, according to an RTI reply.

In an RTI reply, Advocate Kartik Jani, member of The Young Whistleblowers Foundation, was told out of the total 54 posts, 28 are vacant. There seems no urgency by the government to fill up the posts so the commission can function in full capacity and justice can be delivered without delay.

The data available on the MSHRC website shows that 21,820 cases are still pending for 2020-21 mainly due to the unavailability of staff and increase in human rights violations across the state. There is serious pendency in the commission due to which justice is being delayed while the relief granted in the same period is in 151 cases despite disposing of 1,083 cases in the same year.

After a detailed study of the progress report on the MSHRC website, the total number of cases in which relief was provided from 2003-04 till 2011-12 is 2,012, and from 2013-14 till 2020 it’s just 258 cases. This means after 2014, the human rights violation case graph started to rise but, in comparison, the relief provided dipped enormously.

According to RTI activist Jeetendra Ghadge, “The commission is paralysed due to 50% vacancy of staff, and only 3 courtrooms for the entire state is adding fuel to fire. The state government should urgently fill up all the vacant posts and double the strength of the court from 3 to 6 so that justice is served to all the victims of human rights violations in the state.”

