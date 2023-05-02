Maharashtra State Lottery May 2, 2023 Results: Check Winners List!

MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY RESULTS May 2, 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has a scheduled lucky draw for its weekly lotteries on Tuesday, May 2. The Maharashtra weekly lotteries include Sahyadri Mahalaxmi, Ganeshlaxmi Shubh, Gajlaxmi MANGAL, and Padmini. The results of the lottery will be announced on the department’s official website at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html at different time slots. You can view the complete list of winning numbers for May 2 below.

MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY MAY 2, 2023 LUCKY DRAW

Sahyadri Mahalaxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:15 PM Ganesh Laxmi Shubh Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:00 PM Gajlaxmi MANGAL Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:45 PM Padmini Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:15 PM

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery Results?

To check the results of any Maharashtra State Lottery that took place on May 2, you need to follow these instructions:

Step 1: Log on to Maharashtra State Lottery’s official website at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

Step 2: Navigate to the Maharashtra Lottery Result link on the website’s menu and click.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page that displays the words “Lottery Result List" in blue. Click on this link.

Step 4: The resulting page will show all the Maharashtra lottery results conducted by the authorities till now. Enter the date, month, and year of the specific lottery result you want to see.

Step 5: The results will be presented in a PDF format. To download the PDF, simply click on it.

HOW TO CLAIM MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY?

According to Maharashtra State Lottery official website, prize up to Rs 10,000 can be redeemed from the vendor from whom the ticket was purchased. Claims for prizes above Rs 10,000 should be made to the Deputy Director (V&L), Maharashtra State Lotteries, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. It is mandatory to claim the prize with the original ticket within 90 days after the draw date. The draw results are available on the official website as well as published in selected newspapers. To download application form and know the terms and conditions you can visit http://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in or call 022-27846720 or 022-27845481.

Every draw is made publicly before a panel of judges. The lucky draw numbers are selected by an electrical machine or from a drum. Over the past 52 years, Maharashtra State Lottery has lived up to its motto of ‘Glorified and Trusted’. The Maharashtra Government conducts weekly draws on all days except three national holidays. There are a total of 27 draws per week, as well as 4 monthly draws and 6 grand draws per year. These lucky draws gives chance to 30 people every month to become a millionaire.

Read all the Latest India News here