Maharashtra: Teen Girl Raped in Aurangabad, Four Minors Detained, Two on The Run

Four persons were detained for allegedly raping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, while a search was on for two accused, a police official said on Thursday.

A case of rape and other offences was registered under the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old victim, the Satara police station official said.

"Four persons have been detained. Two accused are on the run and efforts are on to nab them," Inspector Prashant Potdar said.