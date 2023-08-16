CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Thane Teen Leaves Home for I-Day Event at School, Goes Missing

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 14:04 IST

Thane, India

The police have registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons.(Representative Image)

As per a complaint lodged by the teen’s parents, she went out around 6.40 am on Tuesday saying she would be attending a cultural function at her school as part of the Independence Day celebrations

A 17-year-old girl, who left home to attend a programme at her school on August 15 in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra, has gone missing, the police said on Wednesday.

As per a complaint lodged by the teen’s parents, she went out around 6.40 am on Tuesday saying she would be attending a cultural function at her school as part of the Independence Day celebrations, said an official.

However, the girl did not return home till late in the night. When her parents failed to trace her they approached the Taloja police, the official said.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons and efforts are on to find the girl, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 16, 2023, 14:04 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 14:04 IST