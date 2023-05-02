CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tillu TajpuriyaSC on DivorceWrestlers' ProtestGSEB 12th ResultDelhi Rain
Home » India » Maharashtra: Three Held for Attempting to Sell Tiger Whiskers in Bhandara
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Three Held for Attempting to Sell Tiger Whiskers in Bhandara

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 19:35 IST

Bhandara, India

The forest departments of Nagpur and Bhandara conducted a joint operation. (Image: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File)

The forest departments of Nagpur and Bhandara conducted a joint operation. (Image: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File)

As many as 17 tiger whiskers were recovered from the accused who were attempting to sell them

Three persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to sell tiger whiskers in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the forest departments of Nagpur and Bhandara conducted a joint operation and nabbed the accused on Monday, deputy conservator of forest Nagpur Dr Bharat Singh Hada stated in a release.

As many as 17 tiger whiskers were recovered from the accused who were attempting to sell them, he said.

Offences have been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, he added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. tigers
  2. smuggling
  3. maharashtra
first published:May 02, 2023, 19:35 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 19:35 IST