Maharashtra: Three Held for Attempting to Sell Tiger Whiskers in Bhandara

Three persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to sell tiger whiskers in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the forest departments of Nagpur and Bhandara conducted a joint operation and nabbed the accused on Monday, deputy conservator of forest Nagpur Dr Bharat Singh Hada stated in a release.

As many as 17 tiger whiskers were recovered from the accused who were attempting to sell them, he said.

Offences have been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, he added.

