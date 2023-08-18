Maharashtra: Trio Held for Killing Man for Not Giving Them Money to Buy Liquor

Three persons have been arrested for killing a 20-year-old man who apparently refused to give them money for liquor in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, an official said on Friday.

Mayur Keshav Datir died on the spot after he was attacked by three men with sharp weapons at Ambad village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday afternoon, the official said.

The murder led to a protest by local residents who demanded strict action against those behind the crime.

The police then arrested three persons, identified as Karan Kaduskar (21), Mukesh Magar (25) and Ravindra Aher (28), all from Ambad.

The trio had demanded money from Datir to buy liquor. They attacked him after he apparently rejected their demand, the official said.

Kaduskar is a history sheeter and faces cases like murder, robbery and break-in. The other two also have a criminal past, the official added.