Maharashtra: Five Killed, 20 Injured as Two Buses Collide in Buldhana; Second Accident This Week

At least five persons were killed and 20 others were injured after two private buses collided in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday. The accident reportedly occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town in Buldhana district.

As per the police, one of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik.

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, said a police official.

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 20 were injured, he said.

Senior district police officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

The accident disrupted traffic on the road for some time, he added.

The accident comes days after 10 passengers were injured when a state transport bus overturned in a ghat section in Buldhana district on Tuesday.

Prior to that, at least 25 people, including three children, were killed in Buldhana on July 1, after the bus they were traveling in caught fire.