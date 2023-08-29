CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: Two Held for Thefts Onboard Express Trains; Valuables Worth Rs 4.14 Lakh Recovered

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 20:06 IST

Thane, India

The duo were history-sheeters and were involved in five cases of thefts onboard trains (Image: AFP/File)

The duo were history-sheeters and were involved in five cases of thefts onboard trains (Image: AFP/File)

The GRP's crime branch last week nabbed the accused Dinesh Ganpat Ninave and Santosh Prasannakumar Choudhari, both aged 35, in connection with a theft onboard an express train at Kalyan in May, the official said

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two persons in connection with a series of thefts onboard express trains and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 4.14 lakh in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The GRP’s crime branch last week nabbed the accused Dinesh Ganpat Ninave and Santosh Prasannakumar Choudhari, both aged 35, in connection with a theft onboard an express train at Kalyan in May, the official said.

Following interrogation, the police recovered 51 gm of gold, five mobile phones and a tablet valued at Rs 4.14 lakh from the duo, he said.

The duo were history-sheeters and were involved in five cases of thefts onboard trains, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
