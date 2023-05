Maharashtra: Two Killed, One Hurt in Bus-motorcycle Collision in Nashik City

Two young men were killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with a Maharashtra state transport bus in Nashik city in the wee hours on Saturday, police said.

Prima facie, the motorcycle was speeding when it collided with the bus at around 2 AM near the Thakkar Bazar bus stand on Trimbakeshwar Road.

Both the deceased aged 21 years. Their injured friend was admitted to a private hospital, an official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.