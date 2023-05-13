CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionUP Municipal PollsShivakumarBypollsKarnataka CM

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
136651904

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » India » Maharashtra: Two Killed, One Hurt in Bus-motorcycle Collision in Nashik City
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Two Killed, One Hurt in Bus-motorcycle Collision in Nashik City

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 19:15 IST

Nashik, India

Both the deceased aged 21 years. (Representational Image/ANI)

Both the deceased aged 21 years. (Representational Image/ANI)

Prima facie, the motorcycle was speeding when it collided with the bus at around 2 AM near the Thakkar Bazar bus stand on Trimbakeshwar Road

Two young men were killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with a Maharashtra state transport bus in Nashik city in the wee hours on Saturday, police said.

Prima facie, the motorcycle was speeding when it collided with the bus at around 2 AM near the Thakkar Bazar bus stand on Trimbakeshwar Road.

top videos

    Both the deceased aged 21 years. Their injured friend was admitted to a private hospital, an official said.

    A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Tags:
    1. road accident
    2. maharashtra
    first published:May 13, 2023, 19:15 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 19:15 IST