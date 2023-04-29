Maharashtra: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Bhiwandi; Over 15 People Feared Trapped

A two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi area on Saturday afternoon. At least 15 to 20 people are feared to be trapped under the debris of the building.

Fire brigade and disaster have been alerted by locals. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the police team along with the fire brigade and disaster team have reached the spot.

Maharashtra | A building collapsed in Bhiwandi area. 10 people feared trapped. Police team including fire brigade and disaster left for the spot.More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xqdw2ULtXu — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

Further details awaited.

