Home » India » Maharashtra: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Bhiwandi; Over 15 People Feared Trapped
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Bhiwandi; Over 15 People Feared Trapped

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 14:28 IST

Bhiwandi Nizampur, India

Fire brigade and disaster have been alerted by locals (Photo: ANI File)

Fire brigade and disaster have been alerted by locals (Photo: ANI File)

Bhiwandi Building Collapse: NDRF and the police team along with the fire brigade and disaster team have reached the spot

A two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi area on Saturday afternoon. At least 15 to 20 people are feared to be trapped under the debris of the building.

Fire brigade and disaster have been alerted by locals. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the police team along with the fire brigade and disaster team have reached the spot.

Further details awaited.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
first published:April 29, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 14:28 IST