Maharashtra: Versova–Bandra Sea Link Renamed Veer Savarkar Setu

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 12:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their visit to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge, in Mumbai. (File photo/PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had last month announced that the upcoming Bandra-Versova sea link in Mumbai will be named after Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar.

The Maharashtra government has renamed versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has also been renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

He had further mentioned that a state-level gallantry award, similar to the one awarded by the Central government, will also be named after the freedom fighter.

Speaking on the occasion of Savarkar’s birth anniversary on May 28, the Chief Minister had said, “The upcoming Bandra-Versova sealink will be named after Swatantryaveer Savarkar. On the lines of the Union government’s gallantry awards, the Maharashtra government will also set up Swatantryaveer Savarkar gallantry awards."

