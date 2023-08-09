CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Do You Have Brains?' Dhule Man Yells at 'Terrorist', Slaps Him. But the Ending Was Unexpected | WATCH
1-MIN READ

'Do You Have Brains?' Dhule Man Yells at 'Terrorist', Slaps Him. But the Ending Was Unexpected | WATCH

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 10:09 IST

Dhule, India

Enraged by the uncalled for scare at the temple, Kulkarni walked to the 'terrorist' and shouted at him.

Maharashtra: The sudden entry to the miscreants left children and women terrified, while Kulkarni's own daughter reportedly began to cry.

A video from Maharashtra’s Dhule has been making rounds on social media as a man can be seen yelling and slapping a “terrorist" in a crowded temple. The four-second clip has not been going viral for the man’s courage but the final outcome when the identity of the “terrorist" is revealed.

In the video, the man, identified as 35-year-old Prashant Kulkarni, can be seen approaching the masked ‘terrorist’ who had held a devotee at gunpoint. The sudden entry to the miscreants left children and women terrified, while Kulkarni’s own daughter reportedly began to cry.

Enraged by the uncalled for scare at the temple, Kulkarni walked to the ‘terrorist’ and shouted at him: “Do you have brains." And within a second, he slapped the ‘terrorist’ twice.

Soon after the incident, police officials rushed to the spot, intervened and controlled the situation. It then came to light that the ‘terrorists’ were a part of the mock drill being conducted by police, and the person who got slapped was a police officer.

According to reports, the control room of the superintendent of police office had also got a call about ‘terrorists’ entering Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Devpur area of Dhule.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens began commenting that had the masked man been a real terrorist, no person would have had the courage to confront and slap. Some raised concern about the drill scaring the women and children.

first published:August 09, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 10:09 IST