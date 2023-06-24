CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: Woman Found Dead in Well in Palghar District
Maharashtra: Woman Found Dead in Well in Palghar District

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 14:20 IST

Palghar, India

The victim identified as Jagruti Raut was found dead in a well. (Representational image/PTI)

Preliminary reports indicate that it was a case of suicide, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered

The body of a 39-year-old woman was found in a well in a locality of Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The victim identified as Jagruti Raut was found dead in a well by locals in the Shirsad locality of Virar on Friday night, an official said.

The police were alerted and the body has been sent to a government hospital in Vasai for post-mortem, he said.

Preliminary reports indicate that it was a case of suicide, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 24, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated:June 24, 2023, 14:20 IST