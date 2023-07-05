Maharashtra: Woman Govt Official Held for Taking Rs 5,000 Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman government official for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 at Alibag in Raigad district of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

The official, Pallavi Bhoir, is a talathi, a revenue department official, the ACB said in a statement.

She was posted at the talathi office at Bamnoli in Alibag taluka, it said.

The complainant wanted his own name to be mentioned in the land records for his land at Lonare village. However, Bhoir demanded Rs 5,000 for the task, the ACB said.

The complainant then approached the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap and nabbed the official taking the bribe amount, it said.

The accused was produced in a local court, which granted a two-day police custody to her.