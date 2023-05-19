Maharashtra’s ‘Call’ for Change: Not Payphones, Pune’s Yerawada Inmates to Soon Use Smart Cards | Exclusive

The Maharashtra government, in its latest Government Resolution (GR) exclusively accessed by News18, has decided to start a smart card-based calling system for inmates and the pilot project will be carried out in Pune’s Yerawada jail.

Usually, jails have payphones — a coinbox-based landline phone — for inmates to speak to their family members. But once it malfunctions, it is difficult to repair it. Also, it gets tough to get coins suitable for use in these machines.

The GR states that inmates kept in high-security areas of jail or in isolation have to be brought to these machines by the jail authority, posing a threat to the internal security. Hence, some jail superintendents have sought permission from authorities to allow use of a simple mobile phone, instead of the payphone.

It has been approved and the authorities have been asked to run a pilot project in Pune.

TN-BASED GROUP GETS NOD FOR PILOT PROJECT

Tamil Nadu-based Allen Group, which is an expert in smart card payphone-based system, had presented one such system to the Maharashtra Police and jail authorities, which has been approved for the pilot run.

According to the GR, the company has to follow the rules mentioned in the jail manual (1979) strictly. Once the system is installed, the company has to submit the implementation report.

As internal security of the jail is the responsibility of jail officials, the GR has asked them to ensure there is “no misuse”.

Sources in the Maharashtra Police (prisons) said, “This pilot project is important as some jail superintendents had requested the government to change the coin-based phones, citing security reasons. If it works smoothly for a few months, it will be implemented in other jails in the state too.”