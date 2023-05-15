Maharasthra: 2 Minor Girls Drown in Khadakwasla Dam

Two teenage girls drowned while swimming in the Khadakwasla Dam water in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Monday, fire brigade officials said.

They said nine females, in the age group of 10 to 30 years and hailing from Buldhana district, had come to Gorhe Khurd village in Pune to attend a family function, they said.

Prima facie, seven of them ventured into the dam water on Monday morning for a swim and started drowning, a fire official said.

Some people nearby who saw them immediately jumped in the water and managed to save five of them, he said.

Two girls, aged 14 and 15, drowned in the dam. The bodies were later fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

The Khadakwasla dam is one of the major reservoirs supplying water to Pune City.