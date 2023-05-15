CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionCBI Director Cyclone MochaRaghav ChadhaKarnataka CM
Home » India » Maharasthra: 2 Minor Girls Drown in Khadakwasla Dam
1-MIN READ

Maharasthra: 2 Minor Girls Drown in Khadakwasla Dam

PTI

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 13:15 IST

Pune, India

Two girls, aged 14 and 15, drowned in the dam. (Representational Image/ANI)

Two girls, aged 14 and 15, drowned in the dam. (Representational Image/ANI)

The Khadakwasla dam is one of the major reservoirs supplying water to Pune City

Two teenage girls drowned while swimming in the Khadakwasla Dam water in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Monday, fire brigade officials said.

They said nine females, in the age group of 10 to 30 years and hailing from Buldhana district, had come to Gorhe Khurd village in Pune to attend a family function, they said.

Prima facie, seven of them ventured into the dam water on Monday morning for a swim and started drowning, a fire official said.

Some people nearby who saw them immediately jumped in the water and managed to save five of them, he said.

top videos

    Two girls, aged 14 and 15, drowned in the dam. The bodies were later fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

    The Khadakwasla dam is one of the major reservoirs supplying water to Pune City.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Tags:
    1. maharashtra
    2. Pune
    first published:May 15, 2023, 13:15 IST
    last updated:May 15, 2023, 13:15 IST