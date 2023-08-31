Mahendragiri to be Launched in Mumbai on September 1; All You Need to Know About India's Latest Warship

India’s latest warship, Mahendragiri, will be launched by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s wife Sudesh Dhankar at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai on September 1, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The India-made vessel is the last of the seven warships of the Nilgiri-class stealth frigates under Project 17 A.

“Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities. Aligning with the country’s resolute commitment to ‘Aatma Nirbharata’, a substantial 75% of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships have been ordered from indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our Nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force," a statement by the Indian Navy said.

A warship’s launch signifies a major milestone in its construction and refers to the vessel entering the water for the first time.

India’s Latest Warship Mahendragiri: All You Need to Know

Mahendragiri is the seventh and last stealth vessel of Project 17A.

Six Nilgiri-class warships have been launched so far.

All Nilgiri-class ships are set to be commissioned between 2025 and 2027.

All warships under Project 17A are currently in different stages of construction. They are expected to be delivered to the Navy between 2024-26.

Project 17A is a follow-up to Project 17 (Shivalik class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors, and platform management systems.

“The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force," the statement by the Indian Navy said.

President Droupadi Murmu launched Vindhyagiri, the sixth warship of Project 17A, at GRSE on August 17.

Features of India’s New Warship Mahendragiri

Displacement: 6,670 tonnes

Length: 149 metres

Width: 17.8 metres

Draft: 5.22 metres

Speed: 28 knots

Range: 10,200 km

Crew: 226 sailors

Engines: 2 General Electric LM2500