Major Tragedy Averted as Police Arrest Terror Associate with 5 kg IED in J&K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a terror associate and recovering an IED from his possession in Pulwama.

The terror associate has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam Pulwama. The IED was approximately 5-6 kilograms.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Five army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer was injured during a combing operation — Operation Trinetra — in the Kandi area in Rajouri on Friday. In another incident on April 20, five soldiers were killed and another was injured when an army truck carrying fruits and vegetables for Iftar was bombed and strafed with bullets by terrorists.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited Rajouri and reviewed the security situation along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister’s visit also assumes significance as terrorists have killed 35 people, including 26 soldiers, in eight attacks in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch since October 2021. The two districts were declared terrorism-free more than a decade ago.

“Visited the Army Base Camp in Rajouri, J&K today. Reviewed the operational capabilities and security situation along the border. Also, interacted with the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. India salutes their devotion towards protecting our motherland,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

According to military officials, terrorists now have adopted a strategy of engaging troops or attacking people, and then laying improvised explosive devices to harm security forces engaged in combing operations.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here