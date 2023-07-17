Major Tragedy Averted in Kashmir as Security Forces Recover and Destroy Two IEDs 

Jammu and Kashmir Police and India Army said two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered in the Wodhpura area of North Kashmir’s Handwara on Monday.

Indian Army, in a joint operation with Police in Handwara, recovered two IEDs from Wodhpura Ridge near NH 701 early morning, thwarting a major incident.

“Based on information from a reliable source, Indian Army and Handwara Police launched a swift and well-coordinated Search and Destruction Operation (SADO) Wodhpura Forest in the wee hours today," an official said.

The spokesman further stated that the operation resulted in the recovery of two sophisticated IEDs of approximately five and seven kilograms, which were concealed in the jungle area.

“The team immediately cordoned off the area with adequate security measures. The positive identification of IED was carried out by Indian Army’s highly trained explosive detection team equipped with explosive detectors and an army dog," he said.

Later, the Bomb Disposal team executed a controlled detonation of IEDs, rendering them safe. A thorough search operation was resumed by personnel of the Indian Army and Handwara Police in the general area of Wodhpura Forest for any more IEDs or hiding terrorists. “No loss of life and property was reported. The prompt action by the joint team of security forces averted a major incident in the area," a statement read.