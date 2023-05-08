Kerala Boat Tragedy: 22 Dead in Malappuram Incident, MLA Blames 'Overcrowding'; CM to Visit Site

Kerala tourist boat accident: The death toll in the tourist boat capsize incident near the Thoovaltheeram beach in Kerala’s Malappuram district has risen to 22, officials said on Monday. Eight people, who were rescued after the boat capsized on Sunday evening, are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan and State Forests and Wildlife Minister AK Saseendran are present at the spot in Malappuram where a tourist boat capsized last night. During the day, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will also visit the accident site, where the rescue operations are being coordinated by ministers P A Mohammed Riyas and V Abdurahiman.

Malappuram Boat Capsize Incident Latest Updates

▶Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard teams have reached the spot and a search operation for the missing persons is underway.

▶A senior district official told PTI that all the 22 people whose bodies have been recovered have been identified.

▶"We have requested the help of all agencies. NDRF and Coast Guard teams have already reached the spot. We have also sought the Navy’s help," the official said.

▶The exact number of people in the capsized vessel is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

▶The state government announced a day of mourning on Monday and cancelled all official events as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the accident.

▶Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each victim.

▶"Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office.

▶Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

▶In a tweet, he said, “Distraught by the news of a houseboat capsizing in Malappuram, Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones, and wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured." “I appeal to Congress workers to assist authorities in rescue operations," he said.

▶Health Minister Veena George has called an emergency meeting following the accident to assess the situation, the state government said in a statement.

▶George instructed that expert treatment be ensured for the injured and the post-mortem process sped up so that the bodies can be released quickly to the next of kin, the statement said.

▶The post-mortems will be conducted at Tirur, Thirurangadi, Perinthalmanna hospitals and Mancheri Medical College by bringing sufficient staff, including doctors, from districts such as Thrissur and Kozhikode, it said.

▶The minister has issued strict instructions to conduct the post-mortems from 6 am and, if possible, at the private hospitals also where some of the bodies have been kept, according to the statement.

▶Earlier, PK Kunhalikutty, an MLA of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), said the toll is expected to go up as rescue operations continue.

▶Speaking to reporters from a government hospital near Tanur, he said overcrowding is believed to have been the reason behind the vessel capsizing.

▶Boats are not supposed to go out for rides after 6 pm but it is believed that the rule was violated in this case, he added.

▶The incident occurred around 7 pm near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

