CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amritpal Singh LiveKarnataka Election LiveBengal ViolenceCovid NewsAmritpal Singh Arrest
Home » India » Male Body Found in Outer Delhi with Injury Marks; Murder Suspected
1-MIN READ

Male Body Found in Outer Delhi with Injury Marks; Murder Suspected

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 15:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Police have booked a case of murder in the matter and visited the crime spot with a team of forensic experts (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Police have booked a case of murder in the matter and visited the crime spot with a team of forensic experts (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The 32-year-old man was identified as Jitender Kumar, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh

A body with injury marks was found Sunday morning in Raj Park area of outer Delhi, police said.

The 32-year-old man was identified as Jitender Kumar, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, from his Aadhar Card, they said.

Police have booked a case of murder in the matter and visited the crime spot with a team of forensic experts.

Kumar’s personal belongings were found to be intact, a senior police officer said, adding, the motive of murder is not yet established.

The body was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post mortem examination, he said.

Police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras in and around the scene of crime, he added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 23, 2023, 15:09 IST
last updated:April 23, 2023, 15:09 IST