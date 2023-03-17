CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Mamata Likely to Meet Odisha CM Next Week, Says TMC Leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay
1-MIN READ

Mamata Likely to Meet Odisha CM Next Week, Says TMC Leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 18:09 IST

Kolkata, India

The Trinamool Congress supremo will also offer pujas at the Jagannath Temple in Puri during the tour. (File photo/PTI)

The Trinamool Congress supremo will also offer pujas at the Jagannath Temple in Puri during the tour. (File photo/PTI)

Banerjee is likely to leave for Odisha on March 21 evening and offer puja at the Puri Jagannath Temple the next day, an official at the state secretariat said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to call on his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on March 23 during a two-day visit to the neighbouring state, a senior party leader said on Friday.

The Trinamool Congress supremo will also offer pujas at the Jagannath Temple in Puri during the tour.

“She (Banerjee) will meet Naveen Patnaik on March 23,” senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said.

The two leaders may discuss opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee is likely to leave for Odisha on March 21 evening and offer puja at the Puri Jagannath Temple the next day, an official at the state secretariat said.

“This is a private tour of the CM. She may leave on March 21 and will offer puja at the Puri Jagannath Temple the next day," the official told PTI.

Before boarding the flight from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, Banerjee is likely to meet Patnaik, the president of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 17, 2023, 18:09 IST
last updated:March 17, 2023, 18:09 IST
