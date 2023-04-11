CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man, 2 Sons Killed in Road Accident in UP's Shahjahanpur

April 11, 2023

Shahjahanpur, India

(Representational Image/ANI)

A man and his two sons were killed after their motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Shahjahanpur, police said on Tuesday.

Intezaar Khan (55), and his sons Zulfiqar (25) and Jarnain (18) died on the spot in the Monday night incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhir Jaiswal said.

The trio were returning home after closing their workshop when they were hit by an unknown vehicle, he said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

