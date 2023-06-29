CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man, 24, Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 89 Lakh Near Indo-Nepal Border
Man, 24, Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 89 Lakh Near Indo-Nepal Border

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 19:35 IST

Maharajganj, India

Further investigation is on to know about the source of the heroin and other people involved in the racket, the officer added. (Representational image/PTI)

Salman, a resident of the Maharajganj district, was arrested by the local police and Sashastra Seema Bal in a joint operation

A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday near the Indo-Nepal border with 89 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 89 lakh in the international market, a senior police officer said.

Salman, a resident of the Maharajganj district, was arrested by the local police and Sashastra Seema Bal in a joint operation.

Acting on a tip-off, the SSB personnel and police intercepted Salman near Nautanwa city on the Indo-Nepal border and seized the heroin found on him, Nautanwa Deputy Superintendent of Police Anuj Kumar Singh said.

The accused was on his way to Nepal from India to hand over the consignment valued at about Rs 89 lakh in the international market, Singh said.

Further investigation is on to know about the source of the heroin and other people involved in the racket, the officer added.

