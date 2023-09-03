Man Accuses Vistara of 'Leaving' His Blind Mother Alone in Flight at Kolkata Airport; Airline Reacts

A man, whose blind mother recently travelled on a Vistara flight from Delhi, has accused the airline of leaving her unassisted after the flight landed at the Kolkata airport. An Instagram user by the name of Ayush Kejriwal claimed in a post that the airline left his blind mother alone on a flight and “did not take responsibility" for its actions.

“@Vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this?! Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst travelling?! SHOCKING!" the post read.

In the video, Kejriwal shared that they had opted for an assisted travel plan for his blind mother which means she was to be assisted throughout her journey to Kolkata.

However, when the flight landed in Kolkata, all passengers got off and his mother was told to wait. She patiently waited but no one came for her. A cleaning staff then informed the airline and she was deboarded.

Vistara responded to the post and issued an apology to the user.

“Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations. Please be assured that we prioritize the well-being of our customers and their safety and security are of top priority for us. Please DM us the case reference numbers and booking details. Thanks, Aishwarya," Vistara wrote.

Social media users also reacted to Ayush’s post and condemned the airline for the behaviour.

“Sorry to hear that, that’s not been my experience with @vistara I am so sorry that this happened to your mother. I hope she is doing ok," one user wrote.

“This is weird and unprofessional from the likes of Tata company @vistara Looks like a major communication gap between their various stakeholders it’s a professional organisation. Just in case this holds true, I am sure @vistara_crew must learn from this episode and improve upon the gaps that existed," another user commented.