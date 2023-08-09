Man Arrested in MP for Posting Online Morphed Photos Showing Him with Dignitaries

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district for allegedly posting morphed photographs of him with various dignitaries on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Rahul Giri, a resident of Gondia district in Maharashtra, posted various photographs with dignitaries, including the collector of Narsinghpur district in MP, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Nema said.

On the basis of inputs, the police with the help of a cyber team traced the man to a house in Shastri Nagar locality here and arrested him on Tuesday, he said. A four-wheeler found outside the house was carrying a display plate mentioning ‘additional secretary’, the official said.

A mobile phone was seized from the man and the morphed photographs of him with dignitaries were found in the device, he said. The man has been booked on charges of forgery, the official said, adding further investigation is on into the case.