Man Attempting to Rob Bank Hides in False Ceiling Overnight, Caught by Police in J-K's Poonch
1-MIN READ

Man Attempting to Rob Bank Hides in False Ceiling Overnight, Caught by Police in J-K's Poonch

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 20:02 IST

Jammu, India

The local police station was immediately informed and the accused arrested (Representational Image/ANI)

The local police station was immediately informed and the accused arrested (Representational Image/ANI)

Mohd Abrar's attempt to transfer money from the Mendhar branch of the Jammu & Kashmir Bank early on Tuesday alerted the officials, who immediately informed the police and the accused was caught red-handed, they said

A dismissed bank employee who was caught while allegedly trying to transfer money into his account had hid himself in the false ceiling on the premises overnight, officials said on Tuesday.

Mohd Abrar’s attempt to transfer money from the Mendhar branch of the Jammu & Kashmir Bank early on Tuesday alerted the officials, who immediately informed the police and the accused was caught red-handed, they said.

A resident of Ari village in Mendhar, Abrar was said to be a former employee of the bank but dismissed in 2021 for his alleged involvement in a fraud. He entered the bank during working hours on Monday and managed to hide inside the false ceiling, an official said.

However, he failed to hack the bank’s security system as he tried to transfer the money, alerting the officials, they said.

The local police station was immediately informed and the accused arrested, he said.

The officials said Abrar is being questioned to ensure that no other bank employee was involved in the attempted robbery.

.

first published:May 02, 2023, 20:02 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 20:02 IST