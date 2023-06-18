CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Man Beaten to Death in Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi in Broad Daylight

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 22:33 IST

Chennai, India

Vinith succumbed to his injuries when he was being taken to the hospital.(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

When Vinith stepped out of the police station, five men chased him in their SUV. After the victim fell on the ground, they starting beating him and later fled in the car

In a shocking incident, a man was thrashed to death in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi district on Sunday.

The victim, Arivazhagan alias Vinith, was allegedly involved in a murder case. The incident took place when he came out of the police station where he went to appear in connection with the murder case, India Today reported.

When Vinith stepped out of the police station, five men chased him in their SUV. After the victim fell on the ground, they started beating him and later fled in the car.

Vinith succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital.

first published:June 18, 2023, 22:26 IST
last updated:June 18, 2023, 22:33 IST