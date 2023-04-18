CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Man Booked for Threatening to Kill UP CM Adityanath
1-MIN READ

Man Booked for Threatening to Kill UP CM Adityanath

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 18:44 IST

Baghpat, India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI/File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI/File)

Circle officer, Baghpat, D K Sharma said a case was registered against the accused at Kotwali police station here on Monday

Police here have registered a case against a man from Jharkhand who threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Tuesday.

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Adityanath. A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Director General of Police and other officials.

Circle officer, Baghpat, D K Sharma said a case was registered against Raja at Kotwali police station here on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 18, 2023, 18:44 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 18:44 IST