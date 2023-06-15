CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionNoida-Bollywood CaseSenthil BalajiSC-Love Jihad
Home » India » Bengaluru: Man Caught Stealing Women's Innerwear and Masturbating on Terrace; Case Filed
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru: Man Caught Stealing Women's Innerwear and Masturbating on Terrace; Case Filed

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 09:26 IST

Bengaluru, India

A case has been registered in this matter. (Representational Image: PTI)

A case has been registered in this matter. (Representational Image: PTI)

Sources said that the unidentified man had been visiting the area under the pretense of searching for a rental property. It is alleged that he secretly recorded videos of women while they were taking showers.

In Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha Layout near Laggere, a man was caught for stealing women’s innerwear and masturbating on terrace. His entire act was was caught on a surveillance camera.

Sources said that the unidentified man had been visiting the area under the pretense of searching for a rental property. It is alleged that he secretly recorded videos of women while they were taking showers.

A case has been registered at the Rajagopalnagar Police Station and the authorities have initiated a manhunt to locate and apprehend the suspect.

In another case in 2022, a man was captured stealing women’s undergarments from a locality in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. When the action got captured on CCTV, one of the residents of the Gauspura locality lodged a complaint against the unidentified man. According to the complainant, the thief pulled off the act on September 3. He stole underwear along with Rs. 500 kept in the pocket of a kurta.

Surveillance camera footage appears to provide evidence of the man running off with underwear.

Later, when the person got arrested, cops said the accused didn’t simply barge into houses and run off with the clothes but had his own modus operandi for doing this.

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
Tags:
  1. bengaluru
  2. bengaluru news
  3. bengaluru news today
first published:June 15, 2023, 09:13 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 09:26 IST