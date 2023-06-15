Bengaluru: Man Caught Stealing Women's Innerwear and Masturbating on Terrace; Case Filed

In Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha Layout near Laggere, a man was caught for stealing women’s innerwear and masturbating on terrace. His entire act was was caught on a surveillance camera.

Sources said that the unidentified man had been visiting the area under the pretense of searching for a rental property. It is alleged that he secretly recorded videos of women while they were taking showers.

A case has been registered at the Rajagopalnagar Police Station and the authorities have initiated a manhunt to locate and apprehend the suspect.

In another case in 2022, a man was captured stealing women’s undergarments from a locality in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. When the action got captured on CCTV, one of the residents of the Gauspura locality lodged a complaint against the unidentified man. According to the complainant, the thief pulled off the act on September 3. He stole underwear along with Rs. 500 kept in the pocket of a kurta.

Surveillance camera footage appears to provide evidence of the man running off with underwear.

Later, when the person got arrested, cops said the accused didn’t simply barge into houses and run off with the clothes but had his own modus operandi for doing this.