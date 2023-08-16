CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Independence Day 2023Himachal Pradesh RainsPM Modi I-Day SpeechChandrayaan 3Har Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » Man, Daughter Drown in Dam Backwaters During Picnic in Pune
1-MIN READ

Man, Daughter Drown in Dam Backwaters During Picnic in Pune

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 10:31 IST

Pune, India

They drowned while playing in the water (Representational File: PTI)

They drowned while playing in the water (Representational File: PTI)

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victims along with their other family members came for a picnic near Pasure village in Bhor tehsil, located close to the dam backwaters

A 45-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter drowned while swimming in the backwaters of Bhatghar dam during a picnic in Maharashtra’s Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victims, identified as Shirish Dharmadhikari and Aishwarya, along with their other family members came for the picnic near Pasure village in Bhor tehsil, located close to the dam backwaters, an official from Bhor police station said.

“The deceased ventured into the backwaters of the dam for a swim. They drowned while playing in the water. The other family members then raised an alarm," the official said.

“A search operation was subsequently launched. The girl’s body was fished out late in the evening, while the man’s body was recovered on Wednesday morning," the police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Pune
  2. drown
  3. dam
first published:August 16, 2023, 10:31 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 10:31 IST