Man Declared ‘Dead’ Due To Covid-19 Returns Home 2 Years After Last Rites

In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, a man who was declared “dead" due to Covid-19 returned home leaving family and neighbours baffled. Reportedly, the family received a body and also performed the last rites of the person but the family was taken by surprise when he came back home on Saturday.

35-year-old Kamlesh Patidar had fallen ill during the second deadly wave of Covid post which he was admitted to a hospital and later doctors declared him dead. According to PTI, the family was also handed over a “body” and they performed the last rites thinking it was Patidar.

The family was in shock when Kamlesh knocked on the door of his maternal aunt’s house in Karodkala village at around 6 am, almost two years after they performed his last rites, a family member said.

“Now, he has returned home but he has not revealed anything about where he stayed during this period," PTI quoted his cousin as saying.

Kanwan police station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore said according to the family members, Kamlesh Patidar suffered from a coronavirus infection in 2021 and was admitted to a hospital in Vadodara (Gujarat).

The matter is being probed and the statement of Kamlesh Patidar will soon be recorded.

(With inputs from PTI)

