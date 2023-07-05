Man Detained at Delhi Airport for Carrying 19 Live Cartridges in Bengaluru-bound Flight

A man was detained after he was caught with 19 live cartridges at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday. The man was set to board an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

According to ANI, the Delhi Police recovered live cartridges from the passenger, identified as Ajay Kumar Bana.

On being investigated, the passenger failed to produce any valid documents to support carrying such cartridges in his luggage at the time of boarding, ANI quoted Delhi police as saying.

Upon failing to produce any document, the police detained the passenger.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at IGI Airport Police Station and the matter is under investigation.

This comes days after a woman passenger was detained at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Saturday after she was found carrying 22 live cartridges and one empty capsule.

According to ANI, the woman who was identified as Yashi Singh and was detained after she failed to produce valid documents for carrying live ammunition on an aircraft.

The police said that Singh was travelling with her family and her father claimed that he had a valid arms license, adding that the ammunition belongs to him.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against her at the IGI, Airport Police Station and an investigation is underway, ANI reported.