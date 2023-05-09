CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Dies After Co-worker Blows Compressed Air Inside Rectum in Kerala
Man Dies After Co-worker Blows Compressed Air Inside Rectum in Kerala

PTI

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 23:01 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The incident occured near Perumbavoor here on Monday. Both of them were working in a private establishment. (Representational Image/ANI)

Police said Mintu died at a nearby hospital and a case under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered against Sidharth, who also hails from Assam

A 36-year-old guest worker from Assam died after a fellow worker allegedly used a compressor machine to blow air inside his rectum, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Perumbavoor in Kochi on Monday. Both of them were working in a private establishment.

Police said Mintu died at a nearby hospital and a case under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered against Sidharth, who also hails from Assam.

Section 304 provides punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“Sidharth claimed that they used to blow compressed cold air at each other due to the hot weather. But this time he tried to blow it into Minto’s rectum and the latter fell unconscious. He was taken to hospital but could be saved," police said.

    Police took Sidharth into their custody for further interrogation.

    first published:May 09, 2023, 23:01 IST
