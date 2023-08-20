CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Man Facing Criminal Cases in Thane Held Under MPDA Act
1-MIN READ

Man Facing Criminal Cases in Thane Held Under MPDA Act

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 14:52 IST

Thane, India

More than half-a-dozen cases, including for unlawful assembly and attempt to murder, had been registered against the accused.(Representative Image)

The accused was on Saturday detained under the MPDA and lodged at the Yerawada prison in neighbouring Pune district for one year

A man facing criminal charges in Kalyan town of Maharashtra’s Thane district has been detained under provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, a police official said on Sunday.

More than half-a-dozen cases, including for unlawful assembly and attempt to murder, had been registered against the accused, Sajid @ Shannu Mohammad Akil Shaikh (25), at various police stations in Kalyan, senior police inspector AB Honmane of MFC police station told PTI.

The accused was on Saturday detained under the MPDA and lodged at the Yerawada prison in neighbouring Pune district for one year, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 20, 2023, 14:52 IST
last updated:August 20, 2023, 14:52 IST