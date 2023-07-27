CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Feared Drowned in a Dam in Maharashtra's Thane

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 11:47 IST

Police said they trying to find out how the man fell into the water.(Representational File: PTI)

Officials said that the search operation was called off for the day late Wednesday night and resumed on Thursday morning

A 19-year-old man was feared drowned in a dam in Maharashtra’s Thane city, civic officials said on Thursday.

The man went to the small dam, located in Ovla area, at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday with his friends.

While his friends ventured into the reservoir for a swim, he stayed out but he slipped and fell into water, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and searched for the man, but he was not traced, the official said.

The search operation was called off for the day late Wednesday night and resumed on Thursday morning, the official said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident and trying to find out how the man fell into the water.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
