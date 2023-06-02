CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man From Bengal Wakes Up to Strong Smell, Then A Fire Broke Out: Reason Will Shock You

Reported By: Rudra Narayan Roy

Edited By: Kavya Mishra

Local18

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 10:23 IST

North Twenty Four Parganas, India

Locals say that the house was built over a tubewell. (News18)

The administration says that the matter is being investigated and it will soon be ascertained whether the gas is coming out of that hole. The whole family is in a state of shock

Bablu Mukherjee, a resident of Bhatpara, woke up to a strong pungent gas-like smell and found a mysterious hole in his house to be the source of that odour.

While Mukherjee was unable to understand the reason behind the smell, he checked to see if there was a danger of fire. To his surprise, the stick swirled around the hole caught fire that kept burning for almost two hours.

Mukherjee finally extinguished the fire with sand but intense panic struck locals of Avantipur Shalbagan as the source or the reason behind the fire remained unknown.

“I woke up to a strange smell and came out of the room to check where it was coming from. There was a smell of rotten water gas at the spot where there was a tube well. Then I used a match stick to check the gas and suddenly fire erupted. I used sand to cover up it. But, my family members are scared," Mukherjee told News18.

Locals began to gather to witness the event as the word began to spread. Local Public Representative Tapas Roy also reached the spot and the fire department was informed.

    Though the fire department is investigating the mysterious fire, it is believed that Mukherjee’s house was built over a tube well and that gas is emitting out of it.

    The administration says that the matter is being investigated and it will soon be ascertained whether the gas is coming out of that hole. The whole family is in a state of shock.

