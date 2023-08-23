Man From Tamil Nadhu's Tiruppur Invents Hydrogen Generator After 30 Years of Research

Karthikeyan, hailing from the Cholipalayam region in Salem district, has rooted himself in Tiruppur for the past three decades. Proficient in the art of documentary filmmaking, his enduring passion lies in alternative energy, particularly hydrogen gas. His curiosity about the potential of hydrogen gas as a power source for vehicles led him on a quest to explore its applications within industrial sectors. Driven by his fascination with hydrogen gas, Karthikeyan embarked on a journey to harness its potential benefits. Upon learning that hydrogen gas is used as a fuel for vehicles, he delved into investigating its viability for industrial purposes.

Over the last six months, Karthikeyan dedicated himself to creating a hydrogen generator, a feat he has finally accomplished. This device operates by passing an electrical current from a 12-volt battery through pure water, resulting in the production of hydrogen and the release of oxygen. His innovation not only promises environmental benefits but also aims to reduce carbon emissions.

Karthikeyan’s hydrogen generator holds the potential to revolutionize various industrial activities. It can serve as a fuel source for powering tasks ranging from operating dye plant boilers to supporting activities like ironing and welding. With its cost-effectiveness, this solution is expected to gain widespread acceptance among industries.

Addressing safety concerns, Karthikeyan explains that hydrogen gas, due to its lightweight nature, naturally rises and dissipates, minimizing fire hazards. He emphasizes that the key to ensuring safety lies in avoiding gas storage and utilizing hydrogen directly during generator operation. The imminent availability of this innovative machine for purchase is on the horizon.

Karthikeyan’s innovative spirit reflects the broader landscape of Indian inventors and innovators. India has produced a remarkable array of talent that has garnered global recognition. From C. V. Raman to Salim Ali, Indian scientists and inventors have made significant contributions across diverse fields such as physics, medicine, mathematics, chemistry, and biology. Their achievements have not only enriched scientific exploration but have also left an indelible mark on the global stage.