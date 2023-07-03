Man From UP Absconding for 12 Years, Arrested for Film Piracy

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making pirated versions of movies under deceptive titles and selling them in the open market, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Raghunath Shahi, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was absconding for 12 years and a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on his arrest, they said.

Shahi was arrested from Kanpur on Saturday, police said.

A case was registered in 2005 on the complaint of Rajesh Bajaj of M/s Softmax Software Solution having its office in Delhi. It was alleged that accused Shahi created animation short stories and sold its rights to the complainant on April 9, 2005 through his firm Bostan Software, a senior police officer said.

The complainant claimed himself to be the exclusive owner of cinematographic films titled ”Mack and Jack”, ”Mermaid”, ”The Real Princess”, ”Sleeping Beauty”, ”Wood-Cutter” and ”Gingerman” and that he held exclusive copyrights of the same, including the container box, its size, colour scheme, lettering style, layout and their respective catalogues, the office said.

Amit Sharma, proprietor/partner of M/s Interlude Technology (the main accused in the case), had been allegedly deceiving and defrauding people as well as the complainant by preparing/reproducing the pirated version of the original work under the deceptive titles, police said.

Sharma joined the investigation and submitted his agreement with Shahi prior to the agreement executed with the complainant. Shahi didn’t join the probe and was declared a proclaimed person in 2011. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared on his arrest, they said.

Several raids were conducted and the accused was arrested on Saturday from Kanpur where he was found working as a store in-charge at the site of a thermal power plant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram Porwal said.

He used to create pirated versions of the original work under deceptive titles and sold the same in the open market, police added.