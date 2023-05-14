CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Man from UP Found Dead in J-K's Rajouri
Man from UP Found Dead in J-K's Rajouri

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 11:15 IST

Rajouri, India

Police said Pal's body was fished out of the stream on Saturday and shifted to the sub-district hospital Sunderbani for post-mortem examination.

Prem Pal, an ice-cream vendor hailing from Aligarh, was reported missing on Friday by his family. He lived in a slum near Thichka bridge in the Sunderbani area

A 41-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been found dead in a stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said on Sunday.

Prem Pal, an ice-cream vendor hailing from Aligarh, was reported missing on Friday by his family. He lived in a slum near Thichka bridge in the Sunderbani area, a police official said.

    Police said Pal’s body was fished out of the stream on Saturday and shifted to the sub-district hospital Sunderbani for post-mortem examination.

    Inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 14, 2023, 11:15 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 11:15 IST