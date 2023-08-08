CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionBengaluru Sextortion CaseGyanvapi Mosque SurveyMumbai NewsNuh Violence
Home » India » Man Gets 3-year Jail Term for Masturbating in Public Before Teen Girl
1-MIN READ

Man Gets 3-year Jail Term for Masturbating in Public Before Teen Girl

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 11:17 IST

Bengaluru, India

The incident occurred when the then 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in Bengaluru.(Representational: IANS)

The incident occurred when the then 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in Bengaluru.(Representational: IANS)

The fast track court, in a recent verdict, found H Rahamatulla Baig guilty of sexual harassment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him

A special court in Bengaluru has sentenced a 33-year-old to three years of rigorous imprisonment for masturbating in front of a girl back in 2020.

The fast track court, in a recent verdict, found H Rahamatulla Baig guilty of sexual harassment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The incident occurred when the then 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in Bengaluru. Baig masturbated in front of her. When the girl tried to walk back home, he followed her and conducted himself in an unseemly manner.

The girl’s father filed a police complaint the same day and Baig was arrested a few days later on February 13, 2020.

The accused was identified through CCTV footage, which was also used as evidence against him in the trial.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. bengaluru
first published:August 08, 2023, 11:17 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 11:17 IST