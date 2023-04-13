CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Covid Cases TodayBathinda News Karnataka ElectionsDelhi HeatwaveMumbai News
Home » India » Man Given 20-Year Imprisonment For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl
1-MIN READ

Man Given 20-Year Imprisonment For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 10:02 IST

Ballia, India

Additional District Judge Vinod Kumar on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused, Rajkumar Yadav. (File Photo/News18)

Additional District Judge Vinod Kumar on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused, Rajkumar Yadav. (File Photo/News18)

The incident had taken place in a village in the Gadwar area of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. It was alleged in the FIR lodged on Aug 25, 2019, that Yadav raped the girl initially and later kept sexually exploiting her promising marriage

A court here has given 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Additional District Judge Vinod Kumar on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Rajkumar Yadav.

The incident had taken place in a village in the Gadwar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia.

It was alleged in the FIR lodged on Aug 25, 2019, that Yadav raped the girl initially and later kept sexually exploiting her promising marriage.

But when she gave birth to a girl child he denied marrying her, it was alleged.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Ballia
  2. uttar pradesh
  3. uttar pradesh crime
  4. uttar pradesh police
first published:April 13, 2023, 10:02 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 10:02 IST