Rajasthan Man, A First-time Flyer, Smokes Beedi Mid-air on Akasa Air Flight, Arrested At Bengaluru Airport

A 56-year-old first-time flyer, who was travelling from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru by Akasa Air airline, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport upon arrival on Tuesday for allegedly smoking a beedi midair in the lavatory and risking the lives of other passengers onboard.

The man, identified as M Praveen Kumar, is a labourer by profession and a native of Marwar junction in Rajasthan’s Pali district. He has been sent to Bengaluru Central Jail.

The incident came to the fore when the crew members found the accused smoking inside the toilet. Upon arrival at the Bengaluru airport, the airline’s duty manager Vijay Thulluru lodged a complaint against Kumar to the cops at airport.

Times of India quoted a senior police officer calling this incident a “serious security lapse" as the accused was not caught during the security check at the airport before boarding the flight.

“…The only explanation for such an incident is a failure in frisking. Kumar, who was flying for the first time, claimed he was not aware of the no-smoking rule. He was accompanying an aged person, who was travelling to Bengaluru to participate in the post-death ceremony of a relative," the officer was quoted as saying. He is likely to spend one week in judicial custody.

When asked about the no-smoking rule in flights, the accused was quoted as saying to police, “I regularly travel by train and smoke inside the toilet. Thinking I could do the same here, I decided to smoke a beedi."

It is to be noted here that smoking is prohibited onboard flights under the Indian Aircraft Rules, 1937 in India. Passengers who are caught smoking onboard are framed under relevant sections of IPC for endangering the lives of other passengers or its crew on the aircraft. Accused could be punished with imprisonment for up to two years or with fine up to Rs 10 lakh or both.