CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Man Held for Beating Villager, Making Casteist Remarks in J&K's Rajouri
1-MIN READ

Man Held for Beating Villager, Making Casteist Remarks in J&K's Rajouri

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 15:19 IST

Srinagar, India

He has also been booked under the SC/ST Act. (Representative Image: News18)

He has also been booked under the SC/ST Act. (Representative Image: News18)

A case has been registered against Saryal for wrongful restraint, causing hurt, insulting intentionally, and criminal intimidation.

A man was arrested for allegedly beating a villager and making casteist remarks against him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, police said.

”A complaint was lodged by Sahil Kumar of Dassal village accusing Bunty Saryal of blocking his way, beating and abusing him. Saryal also passed casteist remarks against Kumar, hurting the sentiments of a particular community,” a police spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against Saryal for wrongful restraint, causing hurt, insulting intentionally, and criminal intimidation. He has also been booked under the SC/ST Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 30, 2023, 15:19 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 15:19 IST