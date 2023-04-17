CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Man Held For Killing 21-Year-Old College Student in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 18:10 IST

Jalaun, India

While she was on her way back from college, Roshni, a second-year BA student was shot in the head by two motorcycle-borne men in UP's Jalaun. (Representational Image/News18)

Roshni, a second-year BA student, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun on Monday. The woman’s parents lodged a complaint against Raj Ahirwar, based on which, police registered a case and arrested him

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old college student in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun on Monday, police said.

Roshni, a second-year BA student, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men at Kotra crossing earlier in the day, they said.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said Roshni had gone to the college for an exam. At around 11.30 am while she was on her way back, the motorcycle-borne men shot her in the head and fled.

The woman’s parents lodged a complaint against Raj Ahirwar, based on which, police registered a case and arrested him. Ahirwar is being interrogated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 17, 2023, 18:10 IST
last updated:April 17, 2023, 18:10 IST