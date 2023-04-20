CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Held for 'Objectionable' Social Media Post Against UP CM
Man Held for 'Objectionable' Social Media Post Against UP CM

April 20, 2023

The action comes after an FIR was registered against Mohammad Azim alias Ajju under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.

The action comes after an FIR was registered against Mohammad Azim alias Ajju under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Azim, a resident of Revati town, is also accused of hurting religious sentiments, promoting enmity between two communities, and trying to disturb religious harmony, in-charge of Revati police station, Harendra Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 20, 2023, 15:03 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 15:03 IST