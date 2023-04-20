Man Held for 'Objectionable' Social Media Post Against UP CM

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook.

The action comes after an FIR was registered against Mohammad Azim alias Ajju under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Azim, a resident of Revati town, is also accused of hurting religious sentiments, promoting enmity between two communities, and trying to disturb religious harmony, in-charge of Revati police station, Harendra Singh said.

Read all the Latest India News here