CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveAtiq AhmedCovid NewsRahul Gandhi
Home » India » Man Held for Raping Minor Daughter, Her Friend in UP's Saharanpur
1-MIN READ

Man Held for Raping Minor Daughter, Her Friend in UP's Saharanpur

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 15:10 IST

Saharanpur, India

The former head of a village in Gagalhedi police station area was arrested on Friday evening (Photo: Shutterstock)

The former head of a village in Gagalhedi police station area was arrested on Friday evening (Photo: Shutterstock)

A case has been registered against the accused and the victims have been sent for medical examination

A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping his minor daughter and her friend, police said on Saturday.

The former head of a village in Gagalhedi police station area was arrested on Friday evening in connection with the rape case, SP City Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

The minor girl, in her complaint, alleged that her father used to rape her and her friend from Sabhal district. They remained silent due to social pressure but later moved to police, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and the victims have been sent for medical examination, SP Manglik said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. rape case
first published:April 22, 2023, 15:10 IST
last updated:April 22, 2023, 15:10 IST