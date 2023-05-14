CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionCBI Director Cyclone MochaRaghav ChadhaKarnataka CM
Home » India » Man Held for Raping Minor Girl on Pretext of Marriage in UP's Ballia
1-MIN READ

Man Held for Raping Minor Girl on Pretext of Marriage in UP's Ballia

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 19:30 IST

Ballia, India

The accused was arrested on Saturday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The accused was arrested on Saturday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

An FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here on the pretext of marriage, police said on Sunday.

On May 6, the girl, a resident of Bihar, had gone to her maternal grandmother’s house in a village under the Bairia police station area to attend a function, SHO Dharamveer Singh said.

The same day, accused Mukesh Kumar (22), a resident of the same village, raped her on the pretext of marriage, he said.

top videos

    The accused was arrested on Saturday, he said.

    An FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him and he has been sent to jail on judicial custody, the SHO said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Tags:
    1. Rape
    2. crime
    3. uttar pradesh
    first published:May 14, 2023, 19:30 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 19:30 IST