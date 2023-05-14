Man Held for Raping Minor Girl on Pretext of Marriage in UP's Ballia

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here on the pretext of marriage, police said on Sunday.

On May 6, the girl, a resident of Bihar, had gone to her maternal grandmother’s house in a village under the Bairia police station area to attend a function, SHO Dharamveer Singh said.

The same day, accused Mukesh Kumar (22), a resident of the same village, raped her on the pretext of marriage, he said.

top videos

The accused was arrested on Saturday, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him and he has been sent to jail on judicial custody, the SHO said.