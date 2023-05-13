Man Held For Robbing, Molesting Woman On Long-Distance Train

A 30-year-old man with a criminal past has been arrested for robbing, assaulting and molesting a woman passenger between Mumbai and Thane on a long-distance train, an official said on Saturday.

The complainant boarded a train at Kundapur in Karnataka nd was on her way to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai when she was targeted, he said.

The accused entered the train when it stopped at Thane station, 34 km from Mumbai, on Friday morning. As the train started moving, he grabbed the jewellery of a passenger in the women’s compartment, the official said.

The accused assaulted and molested the woman before snatching away her jewellery. He jumped off the train when it slowed down near Kanjurmarg, he said.

Acting on a complaint by the woman, the Government Railway Police tracked down the accused and arrested him at night from Navi Mumbai, the official said, adding that he has past criminal records.